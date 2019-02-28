Nick Read-s the market: Why Vodafone CEO won't bet on Indian telecom

Executives who have worked with him say he does not mince his words. In fact, unlike his mentor and predecessor, the legendary Vittoria Colao, he can be pretty blunt.

Proof of this was at hand this week when Nicholas (Nick) Jonathan Read, who took charge of Vodafone plc last October, strongly criticised the Indian telecom regulator in front of a global audience at the Barcelona World Mobile Congress. He referred to regulatory outcomes that, over the past two years, have adversely impacted all telcos barring Reliance Jio. Given the power of the Reliance group, it is complaint that all ...