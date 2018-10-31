NIIF to acquire controlling interest in IDFC Infrastructure Finance

Private lender will sell controlling interest in Infrastructure Finance to National Investment and Infrastructure Fund II, for an undisclosed amount. The infra debt fund has a loan book of more than Rs 4.5 billion. There is no material repayment obligations for the next two years.

The acquisition will enable to provide private debt funding to infrastructure projects, according to a press statement on Wednesday. This acquisition is the first investment from NIIF’s Strategic Fund and the first control transaction for The government has established three funds under