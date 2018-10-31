JUST IN
Key deals last week: Steadview Capital Master, Lighthouse Advisors and more
NIIF to acquire controlling interest in IDFC Infrastructure Finance

The acquisition will enable NIIF to provide private debt funding to infrastructure projects

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Private lender IDFC will sell controlling interest in IDFC Infrastructure Finance to National Investment and Infrastructure Fund II, for an undisclosed amount. The infra debt fund has a loan book of more than Rs 4.5 billion. There is no material repayment obligations for the next two years.

The acquisition will enable NIIF to provide private debt funding to infrastructure projects, according to a press statement on Wednesday. This acquisition is the first investment from NIIF’s Strategic Fund and the first control transaction for NIIF. The government has established three funds under NIIF.
