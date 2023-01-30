Nippon India AMC reports 18% YoY profit growth in Q3 to Rs 205 cr

-
ALSO READ
FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Obstacles India will face on its home turf
Tata in talks to buy majority stake in UTI AMC from 4 PSU finance entities
One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been
UTI AMC's shares soar 15% on reports of Tata AMC eyeing 45% stake
Aditya Birla Group, Nippon Life in talks to merge Indian life insurance JVs
-
Nippon Life India Asset Management Company (AMC) has reported a 18 per cent year-on-year jump in profits to Rs 205 crore in the third quarter of Financial Year 2023. The total income rose 5 per cent to Rs 416 crore.
“While Q3 was a volatile quarter with a positive bias from a macro standpoint, we grew our assets in the desired segments and increased profitability," said Sundeep Sikka, ED & CEO, Nippon Life India AMC.
The company's average assets under management (AUM) grew 4 per cent in the December quarter to Rs 2.9 trillion. The individual AUM increased 18 per cent to Rs 1.6 trillion. The AUM from outside of the top 30 cities stood at Rs 56,230 crore at the end of 2022, which is 15 per cent higher than at the end of 2021, the company said in a press release.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 19:16 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU