Nippon Life India AMC Q3: PBT jumps 18% to Rs 193 cr on rise in asset base

Nippon Life India (AMC) on Thursday reported Rs 193 crore of profit before tax (PBT) in December quarter, a jump of 18.4 per cent from corresponding period in last fiscal. For nine-month ending December, PBT increased nine per cent y-o-y to Rs 532 crore

However, the company's total income had slipped by 11 per cent on a y-o-y basis to Rs 360 crore in December quarter. Post-tax profits for the company had increased by 36 per cent on a y-o-y basis to Rs 149 crore in December quarter.

As of December 31, 2019, AMC's total stood at Rs 3.1 trillion.

Following Nippon taking over full ownership of the AMC, the management said there has been reversal of declining asset base. The average for December quarter stood at Rs 2.04 trillion for the mutual fund business.

“Post rebranding, overall feedback from our customers and distributors has been very positive. This is also reflected in our AUM inflows, we have seen return of several leading corporates, SMEs and HNIs," said Sundeepa Sikka, executive director and chief executive officer of Nippon Life India AMC.

The company reported its continued leadership position in terms of retail assets, with Rs 54,630 crore of retail asset base.

Meanwhile, share of equity assets as percentage of total assets grew to 44 per cent at the end of December.

In beyond the top-30 cities or B-30 cities, the MF managed assets of Rs 38,676 crore or 19 per cent of the MF's total asset base.

The company also held onto its leadership position in the ETF market with approximately 16 per cent market share.

The company also saw continued increase in digital transactions, with 40 per cent of new purchase transactions coming through this route.