NIRAMAI COVID screening solution receives funding from UK's CDC Group

NIRAMAI Health Analytix, a deep-tech health known for its innovative AI and thermal-imaging-based breast cancer screening test, has announced receipt of research funding from CDC-UK for its new thermal-screening solution.

NIRAMAI is an investee of Pi Ventures, a fund backed by CDC Group (“CDC”, the UK’s development finance institution and impact investor). NIRAMAI FeverTest is a software that enables screening for Covid-19 symptoms in public places, using computer vision and AI to analyse and monitor crowd compliance with Covid-19 guidelines. Analysing infrared and visual cameras across multiple hospitals, corporate offices and public places, the software offers an automated screening solution that can help control the community spread of Covid-19 - enhancing India’s preparedness to combat a third wave of the virus.

Dr Geetha Manjunath, Founder and CEO of NIRAMAI, said, “The financial support from CDC has enabled us to successfully pilot our AI-enabled Covid screening product at IT tech parks, schools and some hospitals across Indian cities.”

NIRAMAI launched its FeverTest screening product last year to help identify likely infected people at entrances of workplaces, hospitals, educational institutions, residential communities and public places. These measures help screen for symptoms of fever and respiratory illness before visitors enter public places, helping to control the spread of the virus.

NIRAMAI FeverTest has useful features to help control the spread of Covid-19, including features that recognise and detect non-compliance with mask-wearing guidelines. The solution is being used by corporate sites of Morgan Stanley, Kotak Bank and multiple corporate parks of RMZ across India. FeverTest is also deployed in two major railway stations of Bengaluru in partnership with South Western Railways, enabling Railway Protection Force personnel to seamlessly scan thousands of commuters for compliance to COVID-19 protective measures.

Srini Nagarajan, managing director, South Asia, at CDC Group, said, “As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to ravage nations, one of the keys and persistent challenges that countries face has been tracking and controlling rapid community spread of the virus. NIRAMAI FeverTest is a technology that will amplify the efforts to save lives, preserve public safety and reduce the economic impact of the pandemic in India. NIRAMAI’s innovative solutions will complement the national response to combating Covid-19 and we are pleased that the technology can support India in meeting the challenge head-on, bolstering the country's steps toward bringing the pandemic under control.”