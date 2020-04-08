Nissan's car sales in China drop 44.9% in March due to coronavirus

-
Japanese automaker Nissan said on Wednesday that its car sales in China fell by 44.9% from a year before. The auto giant sold 73,297 units in March in China, the world's biggest car market.
Car sales and production have been hit hard in every coronavirus-hit country as factories were shut down and consumers forced to stay indoors due to the outbreak.
However, Nissan, which has a joint venture with Hubei-based Dongfeng Motor, said in a statement that it sees "signs of recovery in the market".
Meanwhile, rival Toyota's China sales dropped 15.9% year-on-year in March while Honda's fell 50.8%.
In February, car sales tanked by 79.1% year-on-year when just 3,10,000 vehicles were sold across the country, China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said last month.
