MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trends suggest a negative start for Indian indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Investors will track global cues and coronavirus-related newsflow for market direction today. They might also react to the news reports that the Centre was considering several states' request to extend the nationwide lockdown beyond April 15. READ MORE

Besides, Icra Ratings yesterday sharply cut India's GDP forecast amid the Covid-19 crisis. The rating agency now expects the economy to grow at just 2 per cent in the current fiscal.

GLOABL CUES

Wall Street traded firm for majority of the session on Tuesday only for the rally to evaporate in the closing minutes. As such, major US indexes ended the session lower. The S&P 500 lost 0.16 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.33 per cent and Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.12 per cent.

Asian stock markets were mixed on Wednesday. While Hong Kong slipped 0.8 per cent and Australia was down half a per cent, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.5 per cent.

In commodities, oil prices also gave up early gains to fall sharply as weekly data showed a crude glut grew more than expected. Brent crude was trading at $32.83 a barrel.

(with inputs from Reuters)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

