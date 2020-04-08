- TVS Motor on a weak footing in two-wheeler space as rivals get preference
- IT catches Covid-19 bug: Sector's outlook takes a hit on demand concerns
- RIL to Hindustan Unilever, stocks that drove Nifty off coronavirus lows
- Sugar mills seek third ethanol supply tender from govt-owned OMCs
- Multiple growth levers make Cadila Healthcare attractive on the Street
- Markets may be ignoring potential headwinds in Jubilant FoodWorks
- NBFC-MFIs seek clarity from RBI on 3-month moratorium on loans
- Markets shed Covid-19 pessimism with biggest single-day gain since 2009
- China's recovery from coronavirus outbreak, drug demand lift pharma funds
- Gold jumps 2% to hit a new lifetime high, silver futures up over 5%
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trends suggest a negative start for Indian indices
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Investors will track global cues and coronavirus-related newsflow for market direction today. They might also react to the news reports that the Centre was considering several states' request to extend the nationwide lockdown beyond April 15. READ MORE
Besides, Icra Ratings yesterday sharply cut India's GDP forecast amid the Covid-19 crisis. The rating agency now expects the economy to grow at just 2 per cent in the current fiscal.
GLOABL CUES
Wall Street traded firm for majority of the session on Tuesday only for the rally to evaporate in the closing minutes. As such, major US indexes ended the session lower. The S&P 500 lost 0.16 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.33 per cent and Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.12 per cent.
Asian stock markets were mixed on Wednesday. While Hong Kong slipped 0.8 per cent and Australia was down half a per cent, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.5 per cent.
In commodities, oil prices also gave up early gains to fall sharply as weekly data showed a crude glut grew more than expected. Brent crude was trading at $32.83 a barrel.
(with inputs from Reuters)
