State-owned NLC India conducts boiler light-up test for NNTPP's first unit

State-owned NLC India said it had achieved a critical milestone towards commissioning the 1,000-Mw Neyveli New Thermal Power Project (NNTPP) by successfully conducting the boiler light-up test for the first unit with secondary fuel. This is the first 500-Mw lignite-fired power plant in the country, which can generate 1 million units of power in one hour, according to the company.

This power project will replace the existing, more than five decades old, TPS-I (600MW) at Neyveli, said Rakesh Kumar, CMD of NLC India. The time for boiler hydro test and light up was scheduled for ...