NLC India starts coal production from Odisha mines 4 years after allocation

Public sector firm has said it has started the production of coal for the first time from two mines in Odisha that were allocated to it in 2016.

The company today said that it has started from its Talabira II and III mines in Odisha, which have a capacity of 20 million per annum. The mines will be used to meet the requirement of its existing and future coal fired power plants. The coal block has been developed on the mine development operator (MDO) model that has been implemented by NLC team. This mine has a low stripping ratio of 1.09 and coal is of G12 grade, which will enable the company to generate competitive power in the time to come, it said.

Rakesh Kumar, chairman cum managing director, Ltd said, "By achieving success on this project during the difficult time of the Covid-19 lockdown situation, our team has not only helped the company on its growth path, but has also contributed to the country's energy security, especially when avoiding import of coal is the top most priority".

had earlier commissioned one of the two lignite based power plants (1000 MW- two units of 500 MW each), the first of its kind in the country. During 2019-20, the company has achieved renewable energy generation of 1,404 Mw, of which 1,353 Mw is solar and 51 Mw is wind power.