NLCT allows ban on Deloitte, BSR for alleged auditing lapses in IL&FS firm

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Tribunal Friday rejected Deloitte's and BSR's appeals challenging a five-year on them for alleged lapses in their audits of a unit of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), which the government took control of last year.

The tribunal had earlier allowed the corporate affairs ministry to prosecute the audit firms and 21 others in the same case, though the implementation of the same has been stayed after they sought time to challenge the order at the appellate tribunal NCLAT.

The auditors had challenged the jurisdiction of the NCLT to ban them under Sec 140(5) of Company's Act.

They had challenged the jurisdiction of the NCLT to ban them, saying section 140(5) of the Act pertains to auditors who are still auditing the company in question while they have already resigned from the service and thus cannot be banned under the given provisions.

It can be noted that while had stopped auditing IL&FS Group, which owes over Rs 95,000 crore to lenders and other financial institutions, by the end of FY18, BSR was the statutory auditor of IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN) and resigned only in June this year-nine months after the company was sent to the bankruptcy court.

The BSR counsel Darius Khambata and Deloitte's counsel Janak Dwarakadas had also argued that before banning them, the tribunal has to pass a final order in the matter which establishes that fraud was indeed committed by the auditors.

The ministry move to ban them came in after the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) in its investigation found them guilty of painting a rosy picture of IFIN despite being aware of the poor financial health of the company.

The counsels of the auditors had said merely based on an investigation by SFIO is not sufficient to ban them.

The SFIO, in its report alleged that these auditors were aware that IFIN was lending to defaulting through group so that they could suppress their NPAs and not provide for the bad debt.

said it "will review the order". "We remain committed to high standards of audit quality and ethical conduct in our professional practice. We have faith in the country's regulatory and judicial processes and will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities," said a company spokesperson in a statement.

The NCLT approved the appointment of auditors to recast accounts of IL&FS and its subsidiaries. The ministry had on Thursday proposed Borkar & Mazumdar & Co and MM Chitale & Co for IL&FS and IFIN respectively; and GM Kapadia & Co and CNK & Associates for IL&FS Transportation Networks to recast account of IL&FS and its subsidiaries.