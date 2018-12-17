JUST IN
Copper industry body hails NGT order to reopen Sterlite's Tuticorin plant
NMDC challenges Karnataka's demand for higher revenue from Donimalai mine

The court will hear the matter on January 10

Neha Dasgupta & Nidhi Verma | Reuters 

India had produced more than 200 mt of iron ore in 2010-11
India's biggest iron ore miner NMDC Ltd filed a case in a court in the southern state of Karnataka on Monday, objecting to the state government's demand for higher share in sale of iron ore, Rajender Kataria, the state mining secretary, told Reuters.

The court will hear the matter on January 10, Kataria said.

The Karnataka government intends to auction the iron ore mine because the company refused to pay an additional levy on the sale of its ore, he said.
