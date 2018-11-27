NMDC iron ore sales volume up 23% QoQ, to 16.55 mn tonnes in October

State-run miner Ltd has said that it has produced around 15.47 million tonnes of in October, and sold 16.55 million tonnes that month. Sales growth seen mainly from the Chhattisgarh mines. The combined sales volume of the company from its assets in Karnataka and Chhattisgarh was up about 23 per cent from 13.4 million tonnes in September.

Karnataka's sales volume was lower than production while the offtake from Chhattisgarh was higher than the output during the period.

The mineral producer has said production in Chhattisgarh was at around 9.64 million tonnes (provisional), with a sales volume of 11.72 million tonnes in October. In Karnataka, however, the production was 5.83 million tonne, against a sales volume of 4.83 million tonne, as per revised information submitted by with the exchanges.

The production till September 2018 was 12.21 million tonnes and sales stood at at 13.40 million tonnes, with Chhattisgarh producing 7.5 million tonnes and selling 9.60 million tonnes. Production of in Karnataka was 4.71 million tonnes and sales, 3.80 million tonnes during the period.