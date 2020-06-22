No adverse financial impact due to coronavirus pandemic: Hindustan Motors

(HM) on Monday said there is no adverse financial impact on the company due to the pandemic.

In view of outbreak of Covid-19 and the subsequent imposed by the central and state governments, the company is closely monitoring the impact of this pandemic, said in a regulatory filing.

There has been no significant adverse impact on the company's financial position for the financial year ended March 31, 2020, as both of its manufacturing plants located at Uttarpara (West Bengal) and Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh) were already under "suspension of work/layoff" prior to imposition of lockdown, it added.

The company had closed Uttarpara plant citing severe cash crunch due to poor sales of Ambassador cars.