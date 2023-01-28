No change in schedule, issue price of FPO, confident of success: Adani Ent

Limited clarified on Saturday that its Further Public Offer (FPO) will go according to the schedule and at the announced price-band. The company said that the schedule and issue price remain unchanged.



" Limited’s Further Public Offer (FPO) is going as per schedule and the announced price-band. There is no change in either the schedule or the issue price. All our stakeholders including bankers and investors have full faith in the FPO. We are extremely confident about the success of the FPO", said the company.



Reports in media suggested that the bankers were looking to get the schedule and the issue price changed as the Adani stocks nosedived after the Hindenberg report came out.



The Hindenburg report questioned how the Adani Group used entities in offshore tax havens such as Mauritius and the Caribbean islands. It said key listed Adani had "substantial debt", which put the entire group on a "precarious financial footing".





Seven listed of the conglomerate lost a combined $48 billion in market value since Hindenburg Research on Tuesday came out.