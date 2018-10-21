No child's play: Start-ups bet big on online gaming, but no big bucks yet

Ten-year-old Yash Chandani is already into playing games using virtual reality glasses. Forty-seven-year-old Shamima Akhtar has spent over Rs 10,000 playing Candy Crush.

The Indian online gaming industry is seeing a boom, thanks to smartphone proliferation and growing digitisation over the past two years. India is already one of the top five countries for mobile gaming, according to a 2018 report by POKKT, a mobile video advertising platform. The country’s gaming industry is worth over $890 million and has more than 250 game development companies, up from a mere 25 in 2010, ...