No formal proposal yet from SP group on separation, says Tata Sons

-
ALSO READ
Tata Sons plans to infuse more funds into Covid-hit group entities
SP slaps notice on Tata Sons board, seeks damages for blocking fund raise
Tata Sons withheld facts on turning private: Mistry firms tell SC
Commercial ambition sole motive of Mistry, Tata tells Supreme Court
Cash strapped and under-capitalised, SP group faces biggest test ever
-
The SP group, which owns 18.5 per cent stake in Tata Sons, has not sent any formal request or proposal to separate from the Tata group, the Tata group said in a statement today.
“After the Supreme Court order on September 22, disallowing the SP Group to pledge any Tata Sons shares, the SP group issued a press statement later on the same date, which states their desire to separate from the Tata Group. This statement has resulted in considerable confusion and speculation in the media," a Tata Sons statement said.
“Tata Group states that they have till date not received any formal request or proposal from the SP group on this matter. In any event, since the matter is sub-judice before the Supreme Court, Tata Sons will wait for the court proceedings to resume, which are scheduled for October 28,” the statement added.
This is not the first time the Tata group has reiterated its stand that they will respond only in the court – leading to a deadlock in any settlement between the two parties till now.
ALSO READ: Tata Sons buys shares of Tata Chemicals, Tata Motors DVR via open market
On September 22, the SP Group had told the Supreme Court that it is ready to sell its stake in Tata Sons provided it gets an early and a fair and equitable solution.
In a statement soon after the SC hearing, the SP group had said the separation from the Tata Group is necessary due to the potential impact this continuing litigation could have on livelihood and the economy. “It was crucial that an early resolution is reached to arrive at a fair and equitable solution reflecting the value of the underlying tangible and intangible assets,” the statement by the SP group said.
While the SP group has pegged valuation of its Tata Sons stake at Rs 1.78 trillion – the Tata group has not given any official statement on the valuation details. The 27 per cent rise in TCS shares and probable valuation of a SuperApp developed by Tata Sons has just added more value to the 18.5 per cent stake held by Tata Sons.
A corporate lawyer said both parties do not have any other option but to negotiate.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU