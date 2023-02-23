JUST IN
Business Standard

No increments for Flipkart's 4,500 senior personnel this cycle

However, 70 per cent, or 10,500 employees, below the level of a manager, will receive an increment this cycle

Topics
Flipkart | Salary hike  | ecommerce

Peerzada Abrar  |  Bengaluru 

Flipkart
A Common myna sits next to the logo of India's e-commerce firm Flipkart installed on the company's office in Bengaluru | Photo: Reuters

Flipkart will not be handing out increments to its senior leadership in the Grade 10 and above category — that includes roles as diverse as managers to vice-presidents — in a ‘difficult decision’ that is likely to impact 4,500 personnel.

Read our full coverage on Flipkart

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 06:15 IST

