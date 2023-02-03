JUST IN
Adani Enterprises shares removed from Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
Business Standard

No near term respite for Jubilant FoodWorks, stock down 11% over 2 sessions

Weak consumer sentiment, higher inflation is hurting sales

Ram Prasad Sahu 

Jubilant FoodWorks
Jubilant FoodWorks

The stock of the country’s largest listed quick service restaurant (QSR) company, Jubilant FoodWorks is down 11 per cent over the last two trading sessions. Double digit cuts in operating profit and earnings per share estimates for FY24/25 on disappointing December quarter results and muted near term outlook led to the correction in the stock price.

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 09:56 IST

