No signs of slowdown in attrition at TCS; firm says it has enough hands

-
ALSO READ
Quarterly appraisals, mass hiring: How India Inc is tackling attrition
TCS attrition continues to inch up; firm to hire 40,000 in Q1FY23
Attrition at TCS touches record high; it may get worse, warns management
HCL Tech to hire 40,000-45,000 freshers for FY23 to meet attrition threat
From hiring to managing attrition, how tech is tackling knotty HR problems
-
Attrition at India’s largest IT services provider Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) continues to rise at a fervent pace.
For the Q1 of FY23, the company reported an attrition rate of 19.7 per cent.
The management said the high number was partly due to the seasonality impact when junior employees opt for higher studies as well as supply-side constraints.
The management added that attrition will see some moderation only in the second half of this financial year.
“On an absolute basis, it is continuing to increase, though on a percentage basis, it is starting to flatten. And, we expect it to continue into Q2 also. It will be H2 when we will start seeing some amount of moderation. That’s our immediate short-term view on attrition but from a medium-to-long term, we think that both the supply side as well as the demand side is easing up. This is in terms of talent coming from outside of the immediate industry system and that should play into moderation,” said Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), TCS.
However, the 19.7 per cent attrition rate is much higher than 17.4 per cent reported in the preceding quarter and way ahead of the 8.6 per cent in Q1 of FY22.
Meanwhile the company, which had shared in Q4 of FY22 the hiring target of 40,000 for FY23, said the target remains.
But unlike last year, this number may not go up significantly.
In FY22, the company had started its hiring target from 40,000 and ended the year by adding 100,000 freshers.
With a record number of employees being added in FY22, the TCS management said it has a good number of people to manage demand. Going ahead, if need arises, it can quickly ramp up its numbers.
During the quarter, the company added 14,136 to its headcount. This is lower than what it added in Q4 (35,209) and Q1 of FY21 (20,409).
N Ganapathy Subramaniam, chief operating officer and executive director, said normally in Q1, TCS hires more laterals as contracts are in ramp up positions.
On salary hikes, the company said it announced a hike of at least 8 per cent. However, people with higher roles and skills are getting double-digit salary hikes.
Milind Lakkad, chief HR officer, said: “Following our annual compensation review, employees received salary increases of 5 to 8 per cent, with top performers getting even bigger hikes. Our empowering and performance-driven work culture is helping us attract local talent across all our key markets.
Continued hiring momentum resulted in a milestone quarter, with the employee strength crossing 600,000.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU