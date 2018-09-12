No upside triggers for Bharti Infratel; competitive pressure to impact biz

The Bharti Infratel stock was down nearly 7 per cent over the last week on worries that tenancy exits because of the Vodafone-Idea merger, lower orders from Reliance Jio, and uncertainty on upsides from fibre rollouts would limit revenue gains for the company. Given the consolidation in the sector, revenues of Bharti Infratel — which offers tower infrastructure to telecom service providers — have been severely impacted.

This is why the stock has declined 44 per cent since its highs last year. The near-term outlook, too, is cloudy given that pricing pressures in the ...