Noel Tata, a cautious risk-taker, ready for a bigger role at Tata Trusts

Noel Naval Tata, 62, who is to join the Tata Trusts as a trustee, has contrasting traits to his personality. He likes to relax at his Alibaug beach home on weekends, but he is equally passionate about driving on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway at a speed of over 100 kilometres per hour.

Noel, the half-brother of Ratan Tata and brother-in-law of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, took contrarian bets in Trent, the group’s retail venture, which he has headed all these years. When Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance, Aditya Birla and others aggressively expanded during 2007-2012, ...