Non-disclosure of monthly sales data irks Tata Motors' investors

Tata Motors' decision to switch to quarterly reporting of sales data as against the industry practice of doing it on a monthly basis has not gone down well with company’s investors and proxy advisory firms. This dilutes the disclosure norms and hides critical information about the company from the shareholders and analysts which can have a major impact on company’s stock movement, they said.

All listed automobile manufacturers in India follow the practice of monthly disclosure of volumes.“There is no reason why, if other can do it, Tata Motors can’t. This makes it seem like they have something to hide,” said Amit Tandon, managing director at Institutional Investors Advisory Services (IiAs), adding it can lead to insider trading as some stakeholders of company has data while others don’t. “How will you ensure it doesn’t lead to insider trading?,” he asked.





In an email response a Tata Motors spokesperson said that it was in continuation of its “drive to focus on retails and drive ecosystem viability.” The company stopped reporting monthly wholesale numbers from April, which was a zero sales month for most owing to the lockdown. It will instead report quarterly wholesale and retail numbers.

The spokesperson added, “In the current volatile scenario, we believe this helps us take the right long-term decisions for the business, helps our dealers to focus on serving customers and helps our investors to focus on the long term drivers of the business and avoid needless short term volatility.”

Proxy advisories are, however, not convinced. “Let investors decide how they want to interpret the data. As an investor I would want the information to be disclosed as it was being done earlier,” said JN Gupta, co-founder at Stakeholder Empowerment Services, adding that unless the firm had a cogent reason, they shouldn’t steer clear of the industry practice.



Mahantesh Sabarad, head, retail research at SBICAPS, said that the move would lead to speculation. “Markets would appreciate if Tata Motors follows the standard of disclosures similar to other automobile Or else it information asymmetry that often leads to speculation,” he said. "It’s bad corporate governance. One didn’t expect this from Tata Motors," said another analyst at a domestic brokerage.

The move by Tata group’s flagship will have an impact on the collation of the monthly sales data by industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). has been in dialogue with Tata Motors on monthly data submission according to sources.

Tata Motors is the leader in the commercial vehicle market with more than 60 per cent share. Therefore if the company doesn’t disclose monthly data, arriving at the total industry volume will be a challenge, said analysts.





“No matter how large or small a player you are, non submission of monthly data can upset the entire data compilation exercise done by SIAM,” said a source. Auto companies in India declare monthly sales data on the first working day of every month. Subsequently, compiles all manufacturer-wise data and releases segment volumes before the 15th of every month.