Non-profit tech: AI-based startups make it to Cisco, N/Core's third cohort

Cisco, the networking-equipment giant, and N/Core, the Bengaluru-based incubator for non-profit startups on Tuesday, announced the 3rd cohort of N/Core tech for non-profits solving problems of poverty using technology.

N/Core also announced the addition of Dr. Gopichand Katragadda, former CTO of Tata Group as a Partner. The new cohort which was selected through a competitive process has non-profit entrepreneurs who have leveraged cutting edge technological innovation to solve critical developmental problems.

Among the selected startups is Energy Harvest Charitable Trust that uses to pre-empt straw burning, which is a key cause of air pollution in North India. Humsafer Driver Safety Foundation uses technology to nudge truck drivers towards safe driving practices gently. Level-up Foundation is improving access to public spaces for the blind using Augmented and Virtual Reality while Intellify uses AI to create differentiated learning pathways for students. The cohort includes alumni of Stanford, Harvard, ISB, IITs and BITS Pilani, who have taken on the challenge to use technological advancements to impact India’s underprivileged communities.

Each selected startup receives an innovation grant of Rs 15 Lakh. Founders will also be personally mentored by a top panel of N/Core Partners, who will help them to achieve strategic clarity and momentum for their work. “Mentoring by N/Core Partners is the most valuable aspect of the program,” said Priya Ajmera, director N/Core tech. “Our incubatees’ pace and readiness for scale, is largely due to the rich interactions with their mentor.”

As part of the cohort, the non-profits will also have access to a set of mentors and technology experts from

“ has committed to positively impact 50 million people in India by 2025 through social initiatives and partnerships. This goal is aligned with Cisco’s global vision of impacting 1 billion lives worldwide by 2025 through digital solutions,” said Krishna Sundaresan, VP, Engineering, India. “Our partnership with N/Core is part of our greater commitment to building a robust ecosystem including government and community organizations in India to effect real change in the areas of critical human needs, education, economic empowerment, and environmental sustainability.”