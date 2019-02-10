Norway's Equinor plans to pick a substantial stake in ReNew Power

Norwegian state-owned petrochemicals major Equinor is looking to pick a substantial stake in ReNew Power. Goldman Sachs, the lead and first investor in ReNew with a 48.62 per cent stake, and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), which holds a 15.92 per cent stake, are looking to exit by diluting their stakes, a person in the know of the matters said.

The person, who did not wish to be named, said Equinor’s interest in ReNew was discussed when Erna Solberg, prime minister of Norway, came to India last month. Equinor has operations in more than 36 countries. Apart from ...