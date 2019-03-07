Nothing brand new as companies pitch Women's Day marketing campaign

Liberating women or celebrating them? Commending them for their multi-tasking skills and empathy or for being bold to choose what they do and wear? Pick your theme this Women’s Day, as advertisers scramble to get their messages across.

Alpana Parida, MD of brand consultancy DY Works says, “In category after category, we see a lot of lip service in terms of campaigns or initiatives. However, I do not see a genuine design of products and services, which are around women.” While there have been stray attempts, it has not moved beyond a single feature or a video ...