Now, a B2B platform trading in unlisted shares, ESOPs, AIF units for PE/VCs

Unlisted Assets, a tech-enabled end-to-end service provider for secondary transactions of unlisted shares, ESOPs, and AIF units, has launched India’s first B2B tech-enabled platform for Institutional Investors, including PE/VC Funds, brokering arms of Banks, Large Wealth Outfits, and Family Offices, Companies, and Intermediaries for buying & selling of Unlisted Shares in bulk trades.

The platform aims to bring all stakeholders under one roof to create a large pool of investors and deal makers transacting in best-in-class unlisted shares and securities. Intermediaries can execute such deals faster and cheaper by using various transaction tools that are virtually free of cost.

The platform claims to provide secure online trading by giving access to transaction tools like a private negotiation window, a virtual data room, online agreement signing, bank escrow, KYC, and compliance at virtually no cost. It ensures a single platform with wide access to Buyers and Sellers which offers a large pool of public and private companies’ deals with access to their database.

Speaking about the platform, the founder of Unlisted Assets, Manish Khanna said “Unlisted Assets is simplifying the investment banking process and leveraging technology to facilitate deal-making in Unlisted Shares and other securities. It will lead to a surge in the deal closure percentage, which is currently very low. We already have a tech-enabled liquidity platform for retail investors to invest in private markets and now we are also launching a B2B institutional platform. Unlisted Assets is a comprehensive solution for investing in the private market.”