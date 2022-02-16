Now, you can use Paytm payments options to tip creators on Twitter in India

-
Microblogging giant Twitter has introduced fintech company Paytm’s payment gateway for its tipping feature in India. This will allow Twitter users in the country to support content creators on the platform by paying them through Paytm’s netbanking, wallet, UPI, credit and debit payments options.
The payment feature will be available in multiple Indian languages including Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil.
In May last year, Twitter started experimenting with this feature with a small test group of some influential and diverse voices on the service, including journalists, creators, and more who help make Twitter, Twitter. Since November of last year, Tips is available to all individuals above 18 years of age on iOS and Android in India. It is a new way to monetise on Twitter and enables people on the service to send and receive funds as a token of appreciation.
“Starting today, Twitter is adding the Indian payment gateway Paytm as an additional payment provider to Tips. Turning on Tips adds an icon next to your profile, which will now also have a link to Paytm, for quick and easy person-to-person tipping,” said the micorblogging company.
“Tap the icon, and you’ll see Paytm and other payment services or platforms that the account has enabled, you can select whichever you prefer. Once you select the service you want to use, you’ll be taken off Twitter to the selected app to send funds. Twitter takes no cut,” it added.
