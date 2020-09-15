NPPA extends price cap on knee implants by a year to September 2021

The (NPPA) has extended the price cap on by one year to September, 2021 after much deliberation.



A few weeks back, the pricing regulator had extended the price cap by a month after the earlier order validity ended in August. It was deliberating on whether to remove the price cap on orthopaedic implants like knee, claimed sources.



The price cap was valid till August 15.



The NPPA had allowed firms to take a 10 per cent hike for their knee implant products last year. The regulator had slashed prices of by almost 70 per cent around 2017 using the extraordinary powers granted under the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO), 2013.



are devices used to replace parts of damaged knee joints in patients. In 2017, NPPA had capped the prices of cobalt chromium total knee implants at Rs 54,720.

