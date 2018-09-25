NSEL scam: Fraud Office asks for delisting of 63 Moons from bourses

-
The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has suggested that Financial Technologies India Ltd (FTIL), later renamed 63 Moons Technologies Ltd, be delisted from the bourses.
It has recommended this in a report to the union ministry of corporate affairs on the scam in the erstwhile National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL), hit by a massive payment default scam some years earlier. The SFTO has also said that the company's directors not be allowed to access the markets and raise funds.
63 Moons told Business Standard it could not comment, as it had not seen the report.
"In some cases, the brokers were found to be involved in unauthorised funding by clients by obtaining funds from their NBFC (non-bank finance corporation) subsidiaries. The member-client agreement between the traders and the brokers entitled the traders to claim money from the broker for the trades done by them through the respective broker on the NSEL exchange platform. However, none of the brokers provided such compensation or money to the clients," the SFIO report said.
SFIO also recommended a probe by the income tax authorities into NSEL's erstwhile brokers, 148 in number.
Another allegation against the brokers made misrepresentations, suiting the "greed" of clients by offering funding to the extent of 80-90 per cent, without being concerned with the latter's income capacity.
Meanwhile, the board of directors of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approved action against 147 broking entities which traded on the erstwhile NSEL. These brokers have been accused of mis-selling the products to their clients.
The Rs 56-billion scam at NSEL, which came to light in July 2013, involved a little over a dozen commodity firms borrowing money on the platform after depositing commodities as collateral. Later, the borrowers defaulted when asked to settle their contracts. In many cases, the collateral was inadequate or simply missing.
Later, NSEL was ordered to be merged with FTIL by the government and subsequently renamed 63 Moons Technologies.
