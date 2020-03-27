JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

TVS looks beyond comfort zone to derisk biz from domestic market pressures
Business Standard

NTPC concludes acquisition of govt's stake in THDC, NEEPCO at Rs 11,500 cr

The company informed the exchanges that it signed share purchase agreement on Wednesday to buy the government's entire 74.49 per cent stake of THDC for an aggregate consideration of Rs 7,500 crore

BS Reporter 

NTPC
NTPC bought the entire stake of govt in both hydropower generating firms

Power generating firm NTPC concluded the acquisition of Centre’s entire stake in two hydropower generating firms, THDC India and North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO), at Rs 11,500 crore.

The company informed the exchanges that it signed share purchase agreement on Wednesday to buy the government’s entire 74.49 per cent stake of THDC for an aggregate consideration of Rs 7,500 crore.

First Published: Fri, March 27 2020. 00:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU