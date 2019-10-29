NTPC likely to acquire govt's stake in THDC, Neepco for Rs 8,000 cr

Power major NTPC is likely to acquire the central government’s stake in two unlisted state-owned power companies — THDC and Neepco, Business Standard has learnt. While the Centre is in the process of appointing transaction and legal advisors and asset valuers for the ‘strategic sale’ of the two companies, internal calculations show that both the deals could fetch the exchequer around Rs 8,000 crore.

The Centre holds a 100 per cent stake in Neepco, which operates and maintains power stations in the Northeast region, and 75 per cent in THDC. The remaining ...