NTPC likely to buy Centre's stake in SJVN, discussions on with HP govt

NTPC is likely to acquire the Central government's stake in SJVN, an official said.

However, the acquisition deal is stuck because of resistance from the (HP) government, the official added.

The transaction would fetch the exchequer aboutRs 67 billion at current market prices.

is a joint venture between central government and government, with the Centre holding 63.79 per cent stake and the latter holding 26.85 per cent at the end of September.

"We are looking at NTPC acquiring Centre's share in The matter is stuck because of resistance from government. We are discussing it," the official said.





The Cabinet on Thursday approved PFC buying the government's 52.63 per cent stake in The transaction would fetch the government Rs 150 billion.

The government has already mopped up over Rs 320 billion from CPSE disinvestment in the current fiscal.