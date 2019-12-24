NTPC plans to switch to a 2-part tender process for solar power projects

NTPC, the country's largest thermal power producer, will switch to a two-part tender process for solar power projects. Senior executives said this would bring down the cost; the aim is to procure power panels in bulk form separately, on own cost metrics.

These panels form 80 per cent of the total project cost in a solar power plant. The 'Balance of Systems' tender for construction of the project would be awarded separately, to engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies. Currently, it awards all components of the project together, where the EPC player takes care of ...