NTPC to buy back shares worth Rs 2,275 cr as part of restructuring plan

India’s largest power generating company, state-owned Limited on Monday received the Board’s approval for share buyback. The Board of Directors approved the buyback of up to 197.8 million equity shares for Rs 2,275.74 crore, as a part of capital restructuring, said the company in a statement.

In a filing on BSE, said, "The board of directors of the company in a meeting held on November 2, 2020 has inter-alia approved buyback of the fully paid up equity shares of the company of face value of Rs 10 each.”

The board approved the proposal to buy back 197.8 million fully paid-up equity shares at a price of Rs 115 per unit for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 2,275.75 crore, according to the filing.

The Centre is relying on the share buyback by selected public sector utilities to meet its target of Rs 2.1 trillion for 2020-21. Reports suggest firms that might consider buybacks are Coal India, Kudremukh Iron Ore, RITES, NMDC, and Engineers India.

The company also declared its second quarter results on Monday. registered a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 3,666.93 crore during July-September period, a 4.84 per cent increase over the corresponding period last fiscal. On a half-year basis (H1), PBT was Rs 6,564.72 crore as against Rs 6,660.11 crore in H1 FY20.

On a standalone basis, in Q2 FY21, total income was Rs 26,023.33 crore as against Rs 23,658.23 crore in Q2 FY20, registering an increase of 10%.

The gross generation of NTPC in H1 FY21 was 127.86 billion units as against 130.14 billion units during the corresponding period of the previous year. Thermal power stations of NTPC achieved plant load factor or operating ratio of 61.26 per cent in H1 FY21 as against the national average PLF of 49.58 per cent.