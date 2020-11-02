NTPC to buy back shares worth Rs 2,275 cr as part of restructuring plan

-
ALSO READ
Market regulator clears the deck for proposed share buyback in NTPC
Govt to do away with mandatory washing of coal for thermal power units
Thermal plants to operate below 53% capacity in FY21 as power demand dips
Coal Ministry's go-ahead for 100% supply to thermal power units by CIL
No longer tax-efficient: Cash-starved Coal India may give buyback a miss
-
India’s largest power generating company, state-owned NTPC Limited on Monday received the Board’s approval for share buyback. The Board of Directors approved the buyback of up to 197.8 million equity shares for Rs 2,275.74 crore, as a part of capital restructuring, said the company in a statement.
In a filing on BSE, NTPC said, "The board of directors of the company in a meeting held on November 2, 2020 has inter-alia approved buyback of the fully paid up equity shares of the company of face value of Rs 10 each.”
The board approved the proposal to buy back 197.8 million fully paid-up equity shares at a price of Rs 115 per unit for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 2,275.75 crore, according to the filing.
The Centre is relying on the share buyback by selected public sector utilities to meet its disinvestment target of Rs 2.1 trillion for 2020-21. Reports suggest firms that might consider buybacks are Coal India, Kudremukh Iron Ore, RITES, NMDC, and Engineers India.
ALSO READ: India's power consumption up 13.38% in Oct as industrial activity revives
The company also declared its second quarter results on Monday. NTPC registered a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 3,666.93 crore during July-September period, a 4.84 per cent increase over the corresponding period last fiscal. On a half-year basis (H1), PBT was Rs 6,564.72 crore as against Rs 6,660.11 crore in H1 FY20.
On a standalone basis, in Q2 FY21, total income was Rs 26,023.33 crore as against Rs 23,658.23 crore in Q2 FY20, registering an increase of 10%.
The gross generation of NTPC in H1 FY21 was 127.86 billion units as against 130.14 billion units during the corresponding period of the previous year. Thermal power stations of NTPC achieved plant load factor or operating ratio of 61.26 per cent in H1 FY21 as against the national average PLF of 49.58 per cent.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU