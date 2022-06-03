NTPC, Vedanta and 14 others issued notices for delay in operating mines

-
ALSO READ
Increasing production, raw material security steel sector's focus in 2022
NTPC net profit jumps 12% to Rs 5,199 cr in Q4 due to higher revenues
NTPC plans to rope in strategic investor for its clean energy arm NREL
Tata steel to grow organically, new acquisitions unlikely this decade: MD
Show-cause notice issued to airline for flouting Covid guidelines in Delhi
-
The government on Friday said it has issued show cause notices to 16 companies, including NTPC, JSW Steel, Hindalco, Vedanta and Nalco, for delays in operationalisation of coal blocks.
Show cause notices are issued from time to time to companies which do not adhere to the timelines prescribed in their agreements for timely operationalisation of coal blocks or for non-achievement of targeted coal production.
"The Scrutiny Committee, in its 17th meeting held... recently has reviewed cases of 24 coal mines...Subsequent to the meeting of the Scrutiny Committee, further show cause notices were issued to 16 companies for 22 coal blocks," the coal ministry said in a statement.
While Vedanta and NTPC were issued notices for delays in production of three blocks each, Birla Corp Ltd and Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd were given show cause notices for two blocks each.
Other companies that were issued notices include Damodar Valley Corporation, West Bengal Power Development Corporation, B S Ispat Ltd, and Sunflag Iron and Steel Company Ltd.
The ministry has set up the Scrutiny Committee to consider the show cause notices and replies received from allocatees on case-to-case basis and recommend penalty in cases the delays are attributable to the companies.
The panel "recommended proportionate appropriation of performance security in four cases i.e Tenughat Vidyut Nigam Limited (Rajbar E&D), Topworth Urja & Metals Ltd (Marki Mangli-I), Ultratech Cements Ltd (Bicharpur) and National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (Talaipalli)...," it added.
The recommendations of the panel have been accepted by the government and appropriation orders are being issued.
The coal ministry further said it expects 58 coal blocks to become operational in the ongoing fiscal. The mines are likely to produce around 138.28 million tonnes (MT) of coal as against the scheduled output of 203.67 MT.
The government has allocated blocks for captive use as well as sale of coal.
It further said 85.32 MT of coal has been produced in FY'22 from 47 operational coal blocks.
In addition to the regular follow-ups, review meetings are also being held by the coal ministry with the allocatees and the respective state /central agencies for early operationalisation of the blocks and to enhance the production from operational mines.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU