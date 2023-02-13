Japan's NTT says planning Rs 2,000 cr investment in Bengal data centres

Japan’s plans investing Rs 2,000 crore in three proposed data centres at the Bengal Silicon Valley Tech Hub in Kolkata.

“We plan to build three data centres here with a cumulative capacity of 25MW IT load; the first building will be on ground in 12-15 months,” said Shekhar Sharma, chief executive officer of Global Data Centers & Cloud Infrastructure India and Communications India.

At the ‘bhoomi puja’ of NTT Campus at Silicon Valley, Sharma said the facility is the company’s humble start for an important milestone.

The campus on a 7.5-acre land would spread over 600,000 sq ft. The first facility on the campus would be spread over 100,000 sq ft and have a capacity of 9MW facility load and 6 MW IT load, Sharma informed.

He added that India, at this point, was very important for NTT. “Our growth in the market is the largest in India compared to any other country. In the next five years, we will see a lot of growth in India,” he said.

NTT’s existing data centre capacity in the country stands at 230 MW of operational load, spread over 2.1 million sq ft across 12 facilities in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR and Chennai.

“We will add 280 MW of operational load spread over 2.5 million square feet at our data centre campuses across the country in the coming two years,” Sharma said. The expansion is part of NTT’s $2 billion commitment to India.

NTT is expanding its data centre capacity to more than 1,500MW of critical IT load (including planned capacities) in more than 20 countries.