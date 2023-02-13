Japan's NTT says planning Rs 2,000 cr investment in Bengal data centres

-
ALSO READ
Data centre business to double by 2024, demand to help real estate: Reports
What do unique terms in the data protection bill mean?
Google to come up with 381,000 sq ft data centre in Navi Mumbai by 2025
Everything shouldn't be hardcoded into data protection Bill: Vaishnaw
70% respondents want data protection bill to drop localisation rule: Survey
-
Japan’s NTT plans investing Rs 2,000 crore in three proposed data centres at the Bengal Silicon Valley Tech Hub in Kolkata.
“We plan to build three data centres here with a cumulative capacity of 25MW IT load; the first building will be on ground in 12-15 months,” said Shekhar Sharma, chief executive officer of NTT Global Data Centers & Cloud Infrastructure India and NTT Communications India.
At the ‘bhoomi puja’ of NTT Data Centre Campus at Silicon Valley, Sharma said the facility is the company’s humble start for an important milestone.
The campus on a 7.5-acre land would spread over 600,000 sq ft. The first data centre facility on the campus would be spread over 100,000 sq ft and have a capacity of 9MW facility load and 6 MW IT load, Sharma informed.
He added that India, at this point, was very important for NTT. “Our growth in the data centre market is the largest in India compared to any other country. In the next five years, we will see a lot of growth in India,” he said.
NTT’s existing data centre capacity in the country stands at 230 MW of operational load, spread over 2.1 million sq ft across 12 facilities in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR and Chennai.
“We will add 280 MW of operational load spread over 2.5 million square feet at our data centre campuses across the country in the coming two years,” Sharma said. The expansion is part of NTT’s $2 billion investment commitment to India.
NTT is expanding its data centre capacity to more than 1,500MW of critical IT load (including planned capacities) in more than 20 countries.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 19:08 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU