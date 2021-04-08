Nucleus Software names Parag Bhise as CEO as R P Singh calls it a day

-
Nucleus Software, software product development company, appointed Parag Bhise as the Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds the outgoing CEO, R P Singh, who retired after a career spanning 35 years with Nucleus Software. The appointment is effective April 1, 2021.
“I am very happy to pass on the baton to Parag Bhise, who will continue to lead from the front and ensure that Nucleus continues to be an asset to the global financial industry leaders by providing technologically superior products that address any and all lending and transaction banking needs of clients. His invaluable contribution as the head of delivery during my tenure ensured that we were recognized and much feted by our customers,” said R P Singh, Outgoing CEO, Nucleus Software.
Bhise has been a transformational leader for Nucleus Software and has played a key role in developing and growing Nucleus businesses in India and abroad. His experience in developing business and leading product engineering teams have stood out during his three-decade career with the company. He will lead the Nucleus 2.0 vision of continuous improvement in products and solutions.
He has a Master’s Degree in Computer Applications from BIT Mesra, MBA from the Management Development Institute – Gurgaon and has done courses from MIT in Innovation & Technology.
“Parag Bhise has been an effective change manager at Nucleus Software for over 31 years now. I along with our team at Nucleus look forward to an exciting journey ahead”, says Vishnu R Dusad, Managing Director, Nucleus Software.
