Number of companies looking for freshers to triple in H2CY22, shows data

The study, which analyses freshers' hiring sentiment, covers 865 companies across 18 industries and 14 locations

Sourabh Lele 

Representative Image

59 per cent of employers in India are keen to hire freshers in the second half of 2022 — over a three-fold rise from 17 per cent in the same period of the corresponding fiscal, according to the Career Outlook Report by TeamLease EdTech.

The study, which analyses freshers’ hiring sentiment, covers 865 companies across 18 industries and 14 locations.

Number of companies looking for freshers to triple in H2CY22, shows data

Number of companies looking for freshers to triple in H2CY22, shows data
First Published: Sat, August 20 2022. 01:19 IST

