Number of companies looking for freshers to triple in H2CY22, shows data

-
ALSO READ
India Inc hiring intent up 7% in September quarter: TeamLease report
Demand for CXOs doubles as companies race to hire top executives: Report
IT, BPM industry to add more 300,000 jobs by FY2023: TeamLease report
Lifestyle & grocery retailers reverse FY21 trend, hire over 180,000 people
Over 54% of India Inc keen on hiring in Q1FY23: TeamLease report
-
59 per cent of employers in India are keen to hire freshers in the second half of 2022 — over a three-fold rise from 17 per cent in the same period of the corresponding fiscal, according to the Career Outlook Report by TeamLease EdTech.
The study, which analyses freshers’ hiring sentiment, covers 865 companies across 18 industries and 14 locations.
First Published: Sat, August 20 2022. 01:19 IST