Number of Jet Airways aircraft may reduce, 'situation dynamic': DGCA

The number of aircraft may reduce in coming weeks, said India’s aviation regulator on Tuesday, calling the troubled airline’s situation "dynamic".

Jet has 119 aircraft but only 41 are available for operation, said the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The airline cannot put pilots and cabin crew on duty if they have reported stress of any kind, it said. The airline’s staff have said they have not been paid for months.



Saddled with more than 1 billion dollars of debt, Jet is struggling to stay afloat. It has delayed payments to banks, suppliers, employees and aircraft lessors - some of which have begun terminating lease deals.

Reuters reported on Tuesday the government has asked state-run banks to Jet without pushing it into bankruptcy.