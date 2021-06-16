NV Capital launches first credit-fund for media, with a Rs 500 cr corpus

NV Capital launched its maiden & entertainment credit fund on Wednesday, making it the country’s first such fund focused on the sector, with the objective of investing in Content creators, OTT platforms, gaming and entertainment startups

Founded by industry professionals and ex-bankers Nitin Menon and Vivek Menon, NV Capital recently received Sebi's nod as a Category-II alternative investment fund. NV Capital is looking to raise funds from domestic as well as offshore investors such as financial institutions, HNIs, Family Offices and Banks, it said.

With the rapid rise of Category-II in India over the past few years, NV Capital is looking to establish a new alternative asset class in the & entertainment space.

Commenting on the launch, Vivek Menon, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, NV Capital, said, "Given the rapid ascendancy of OTT and other allied monetisation streams over the last few years, there is upfront cash flow visibility from a project which significantly minimizes and mitigates the financing risk. Based on our past experience in actively funding in this space over the last decade, we have created a very robust and secure selection criteria for choosing successful investments and will invest through a structured debt mechanism in about 10-20 projects annually.”