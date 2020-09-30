Oberoi Group, Mandarin Oriental in strategic tie-up to expand global reach

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, the London Stock Exchange-listed hospitality firm and The have got into a long-term strategic alliance, Oberoi Hotels and Resorts said in a statement. As part of the alliance, the two groups will be collaborating jointly across a range of initiatives. The partnership creates a platform for the two to collaborate while retaining their brands' unique identity and heritage.

The alliance enhances the global reach of both groups, providing guests with increased choice in breadth across the globe as well as depth in India. Members of Mandarin Oriental and Oberoi One, the brands’ respective recognition programmes, will have privileged access to over 50 luxury hotels in sought-after destinations, where they will receive superior recognition, exclusive experiences and offers, as well as invitations to bespoke event, the company said.

“We have long been ‘fans’ of Mandarin Oriental,” said Vikram Oberoi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of EIH Limited, the flagship company of The “Our brands complement each other extremely well as do our organisations values and culture. This exciting alliance will allow guests to experience new destinations and experiences in the legendary styles for which both are renowned.”





Tapping into the expertise of both brands, the alliance will work together to create unique culinary and wellness experiences and will also collaborate on innovation, sustainability and colleague learning and development. Joint efforts across these areas will provide synergies for both brands enabling both to further evolve the meaning of luxury hospitality.

“We are delighted to launch this innovative partnership with The Oberoi Group, setting the stage for us to push the boundaries of luxury hospitality. The has a long established history and a wealth of expertise in providing exemplary service and I am confident that by working together both organisations will grow and create further differentiation in the industry that our guests will value. We look forward to working with The Oberoi Group to continue to develop and deepen this special partnership.” said James Riley, Mandarin Oriental’s Group Chief Executive.