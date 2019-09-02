Oberoi luxury resort to be named after Mukesh Ambani's son Anant

A real estate corridor in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), owned and operated by Reliance Industries (RIL) and the Maker Group, is not going to get an international hospitality brand like the Nevada-based MGM Resorts International, which runs such super premium resort hotels as the Bellagio and the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Instead, it will get a luxury resort hotel by the Oberoi Group. And according to sources, the hotel, which is going to be Oberoi’s first urban resort, will be called Anantvilas — after Anant Ambani, younger son of RIL Chairman, Mukesh ...