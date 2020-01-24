Oil India challenges DoT's demand notice for telco-like AGR dues

State-owned Oil India (OIL) has said that it does not hold a UASL (universal service) licence as telcos do but one only for national long-distance (NLD) telephony, whose conditions do not square with the manner in which the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has calculated its licence fees.

Under the terms of this licence, it does not have to pay licence fees on all revenues (include those for oil and gas) but only on those for telecom “activities” or “services”. In a clarification petition to the Supreme Court, OIL has said under the terms of the ...