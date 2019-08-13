Ola acqui-hires AI and computer vision start-up Pikup.ai, mum on deal value

Ride-hailing firm on Tuesday said it has acqui-hired Pikup.ai, a Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence start-up. Co-founded by Inder Singh and Ritwik Saikia, Pikup.ai uses autonomous technologies like computer vision and sensor fusion (the aggregation of data from multiple sensors to gain a more accurate picture) to provide seamless AI-powered solutions for businesses. As part of the deal, the team at Pikup.ai will join Ola, but the company declined to reveal the financial details of the transaction.



“As we advance on our mission to build mobility for a billion people, we are investing in futuristic technology solutions that will shape the future of mobility in India and the world,” said Ankit Bhati, co-founder and chief technology officer, “We are very excited to welcome the Pikup.ai team to and we look forward to co-creating innovative technology that will help redefine the mobility experience in the times to come,” he added.



Ola, which competes with US-based Uber, is increasing its focus on using advanced analytics and deep technology to build futuristic mobility solutions for India and the world. With Ola’s expertise in the segment and the availability of rich data, the application of machine learning and AI will enable the company to identify deep insights that can lead to improved mobility outcomes. This will include investments in early-stage businesses, acquisitions as well as acqui-hires across AI, machine learning, computer vision and other emerging areas of deep technology.



“We are looking forward to joining Ola on its mission to build mobility for a billion people and are very excited about building meaningful technology solutions that have a deep impact on the lives of millions, every single day,” said Inder Singh, co-founder of Pikup.ai.



Bay area, to focus on developing next-generation technologies in mobility like electric, connected and autonomous vehicles. By bringing deep domain expertise to Ola, this acquihire will also deliver innovations that continue to improve safety and transform the customer experience.