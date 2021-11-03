Ola Cars sells over 1,000 cars over the weekend leading up to Dhanteras

SoftBank-backed mobility platform said it has sold over 1,000 cars over this weekend, leading up to Dhanteras. The company last week announced India’s biggest pre-owned car festival – Cars Carnival- with deals and offers on over 2,000 cars on the Cars platform.

As part of this festive offer, Ola said customers can avail of discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh, as well as several industry-first offers like free servicing for up to 2 years, a 12-month warranty, and a 7-day easy return policy.

“Ola Cars Carnival is live and over this weekend leading up to Dhanteras we sold (over) 1,000 cars,” said

Ola Cars offers a bouquet of services to customers and new experiences to car buyers. All vehicles are put through comprehensive 266 points checks. Additional parameters for inspection are added basis models and features. Scientific tools like paint coating meter are used to assess the paint thickness, ascertain the finish quality. Ola Cars enable customers to purchase both new and pre-owned vehicles through the Ola App.

Arun Sirdeshmukh, CEO, Ola Cars recently said that powered by a digital platform, Ola is committed to reimagining the 100-plus-year-old model of archaic dealership based vehicle commerce. “This Diwali, the exciting, unprecedented deals and offers from Ola Cars will enable many more customers to have a vehicle ownership experience that is better than buying a new vehicle - right from the comfort of their homes, Sirdeshmukh had said.

Ola Cars has already sold 5,000 vehicles in the first month of its operations and recently announced its plans to expand to 100 cities with 300 centres. It is also hiring over 10,000 people across areas like vehicle diagnostics, service, support and sales. Ola Cars will enable consumers to purchase both new and pre-owned vehicles through the Ola App.

With Ola Cars, the firm is completely reimagining not just buying and selling but also vehicle finance, insurance, as well as maintenance. This includes an end-to-end digital-first experience for the customers.

Ola Cars is part of Ola’s larger vision of New Mobility that encompasses three key pillars. It includes ‘new mobility services’ expanding from 150 to 500 cities and increasing the reach from 100 million people to 500 million people. It also includes ‘new energy vehicles’ with EVs across existing and new vehicle form factors to bring cleaner, efficient and more affordable transportation to people.

Ola Electric, the Bengaluru-based ride-hailing start-up’s electric mobility business, said its Futurefactory - coming up on a 500-acre site near Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu. Ola had announced in December 2020 that it would be investing Rs 2,400 crore for setting up Phase 1 of the factory. At full capacity of 10 million vehicles annually, it will be the world’s largest two-wheeler factory and will handle 15 per cent of the world capacity.

However, Ola Electric has postponed by a month and a half the date for the next purchase window of its electric scooters because of unprecedented demand. The Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooters will now become available for bookings from December 16. The booking date initially was supposed to be November 1. It was pushed to deal with increasing demand.