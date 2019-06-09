Ola in talks with original equipment manufacturers to make e-rickshaws

Ola, the online ride-hailing major, is in conversation with three original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for autorickshaws. The idea is to produce electrically-powered rickshaws and sell a majority of these to it, three independent sources said. This is the second phase of talks by the Bengaluru-based company.

In 2018, Ola had spoken to all major autorickshaw OEMs in this regard. These talks, however, did not progress and went into cold storage. “Bhavish (Aggarwal, founder and chief executive of Ola) has gotten back to this. He has tried international and food with variable ...