Ola may pause international expansion for the second time in 2 years

Ola may be preparing to hit pause on its international market expansion, said two people with knowledge of the company’s operations. The two said the company is also slowing down investment in its current overseas markets of the UK and Australia.

Ola was supposed to expand to the Netherlands, Kenya, Dubai, Israel, and Brazil. It was closest to launching its Dubai operations with its executives visiting the city multiple times to set up meetings with government officials. “It may still happen but things are very slow there now,” said one of the two persons. Ola ...