Ola operationally profitable, to aim for an IPO in 3-4yrs: Bhavish Aggarwal

After three years of intense competition and burning hundreds of millions of dollars, India’s ride-hailing giant claims that it has come out on top of its main competitor and is now making a profit on every ride it offers to customers in India.

At a fireside chat with a television anchor late on Friday evening in Bengaluru, Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO of Ola, said that the company was operationally profitable and would soon become cash flow positive as well.

“ in India makes money on every ride. Our focus over the past couple of years has been to keep growing the market and keep growing our share in the market and build upon sustainable business. We’re operationally profitable and very soon we will be cash flow positive,” said Aggarwal.

Turning a profit would essentially bring down the company’s reliance on raising capital from investors to grow its business further in the country and beyond. Ride-hailing has been termed as one of the most capital-intensive businesses in the recent past, with both and burning hundreds of millions of dollars to get customers and drivers onto their platforms.

However, unlike more traditional companies, Aggarwal said that Ola would not push to go public immediately after it made a profit. Instead, he said that he and his co-founder had laid out a plan to the company somewhere in the vicinity of the next three to four years.

“The ambition for me and Ankit has always been to build a sustainable, long-term, independent business and in that direction we are definitely going to Our goal is to aim for an in the next three-four years,” added Aggarwal.

Aggarwal’s comments come at a time when some of the early investors in Ola are looking for exits, both partial as well as full exits. The company has been in talks with Singapore-based Temasek Holdings to pick up shares on the secondary market. Livemint reported on Friday that Temasek had bought shares worth $30 million from early investors of Ola at a valuation of $2.5-3 billion dollars.

Business Standard could not ascertain if the deal had indeed been completed.

By showing certainty over future plans, Aggarwal brushed off concerns that its largest investor Softbank was trying to steer the company in a different direction. Sources in the know have said that the Japanese investor had asked and Ola to consider a merger (Softbank is also the largest shareholder in Uber) but talks fell apart after neither side was able to agree on any terms.

“We are probably the few large Indian Internet that are independent. Softbank is a shareholder, they have a voice at the table, but that’s only one voice. In the end we do what the entire group of shareholders or stakeholders jointly feel is valuable,” Aggarwal said at the event.

In a valuation document which Business Standard had reviewed last year, Ola had said that it would turn profitable by FY19, projecting to earn a profit of Rs 11.7 billion in that year. The document added that the company would earn Rs 64.23 billion in profits by FY21, equating to almost $1 billion in projected profits.

The valuation of the company according to that document stood at about $3.5 billion.