Microsoft snatches Ola from Amazon Web Services, plans cloud biz expansion

Ride-hailing service Ola and US technology giant Microsoft are understood to be taking their partnership to the next level with the Indian company migrating its entire technology stack from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform. The deal will help Ola save as much as 30-40 per cent on its bill for cloud computing services, which stands at around $20 million (Rs 1.4 billion), a source said.

This comes at a time when Ola is cutting expenses as it looks to become profitable by the end of the year or early next year. Microsoft, on the other hand, ...