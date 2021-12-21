Ola to show drop location, payment mode to drivers before they accept ride

-
Ola will start showing its drivers the approximate drop location and payment mode to its drivers in order to reduce instances of ride cancellation, the ride hailing company said on Tuesday.
"We're taking steps to fix this industry wide issue. Ola drivers will now see approx drop location & payment mode before accepting a ride. Enabling drivers is key to reducing cancelations," tweeted Ola co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.
Aggarwal, a computer engineer from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, founded ride-hailing firm Ola in 2010 along with his college mate Ankit Bhati.
Ola was valued at $6.5 billion when it raised funding from South Korean vehicle maker Hyundai in 2019. Ola has raised around $4.5 billion from investors to date. Last week, filings showed that it had raised a fresh round of $139 million at $7.3 billion valuation as the company prepares for an IPO early next year.
